Heartland Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

