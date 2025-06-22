Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Boosted by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1,325.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 3.5% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $71.40 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

