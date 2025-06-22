Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 560 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Waters stock opened at $342.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.19.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

