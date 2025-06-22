Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 7,631 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,501,000 after acquiring an additional 935,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $168.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

