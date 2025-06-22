PFG Investments LLC Sells 373 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $217.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.34. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

