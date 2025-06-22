Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average of $237.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

