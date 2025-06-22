Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 86,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,766,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

ISRG opened at $509.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.82 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

