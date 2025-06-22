PFG Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after buying an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $403.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average is $389.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

