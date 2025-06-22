Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EQT by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in EQT by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in EQT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

