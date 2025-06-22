PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.