Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10,625.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $177.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

