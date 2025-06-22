Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 18,105 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 860.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BATS FDG opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

