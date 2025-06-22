Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 419 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

