Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $24,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000.

DFUV stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

