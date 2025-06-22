Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $184,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after purchasing an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,746,000 after purchasing an additional 628,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8%

PAYX opened at $149.12 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.