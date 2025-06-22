SK Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SK Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $39.79 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

