Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $516,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MET opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

