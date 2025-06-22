Cyr Financial Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cyr Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $763.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $780.48 and a 200-day moving average of $800.93. The stock has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.