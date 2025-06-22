Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins raised Ag Growth International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$41.34 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.54. The firm has a market cap of C$790.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

