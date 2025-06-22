Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,546. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.23. Zoom Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.