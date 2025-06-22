Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $31.64

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR opened at $26.25 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $94,064.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,451.30. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $50,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,608.86. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,707. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.