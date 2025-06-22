Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Cyr Financial Inc.

Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.0% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

