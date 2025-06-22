Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after buying an additional 1,523,480 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $72,854,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $208,274.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,302.18. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. Zoom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

