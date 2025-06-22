Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

