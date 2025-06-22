YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.88.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,529,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,643 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $135,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $51,090,000.

About YETI

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.