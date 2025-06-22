Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,240 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after buying an additional 270,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,443,000 after buying an additional 1,196,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $188,595,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $68.33 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

