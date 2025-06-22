Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 62400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
