WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.17 and last traded at $54.74. Approximately 772,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 627,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

WNS Trading Down 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

