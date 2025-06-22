Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 834,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 469,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.58 million, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,261,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,024.46. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,148.60. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,896 shares of company stock valued at $270,002 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,018,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,480,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 1,139,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,234,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 418,059 shares during the period. Georgetown University boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 3,325,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 697,823 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 193,912 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

