Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 277751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,518.14. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insperity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Insperity by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Insperity by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 95,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

