Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.32 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 223804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Exponent Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Exponent

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $214,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $122,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,284,000 after buying an additional 67,296 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,419,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,517,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,419,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,884,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

