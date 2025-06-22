MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 483,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 160,805 shares.The stock last traded at $151.05 and had previously closed at $154.13.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

