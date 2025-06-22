ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.26 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.26 ($0.80), with a volume of 8788316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.80).

ProVen VCT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.10. The company has a market capitalization of £161.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.02.

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a net margin of 67.04% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

