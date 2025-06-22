Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 273,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 450% from the previous session’s volume of 49,732 shares.The stock last traded at $0.92 and had previously closed at $0.92.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 3.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Analysts expect that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

