Garde Capital Inc. Sells 112 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,385,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $260.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.33. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

