Inlight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $156,044,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.