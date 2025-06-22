Inlight Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,011.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.