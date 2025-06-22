Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7,950.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.77. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.33 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.