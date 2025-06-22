Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,942,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,123,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

