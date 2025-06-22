SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

