Inlight Wealth Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

