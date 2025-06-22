Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $85,174.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,008.15. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 894,638 shares of company stock valued at $169,965,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $211.84 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $215.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

