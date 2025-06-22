Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $164.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

