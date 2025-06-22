Head-To-Head Analysis: Lovesac (LOVE) vs. The Competition

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lovesac to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lovesac has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lovesac and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac $680.63 million $11.56 million 25.87 Lovesac Competitors $26.60 billion $2.36 billion 16.26

Profitability

Lovesac’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac. Lovesac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lovesac and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac 1.99% 6.70% 2.74% Lovesac Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lovesac and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lovesac Competitors 171 1316 2026 38 2.54

Lovesac currently has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Lovesac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lovesac beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

