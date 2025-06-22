Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY) versus SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head to Head Review

Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tokyo Electron and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 22.63% 28.75% 20.52% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and SPI Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 6.01 $2.51 billion $3.87 20.77 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.14 -$33.42 million N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats SPI Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

