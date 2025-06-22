Reviewing Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) & Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) and Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 3.34% 7.07% 2.83% Ternium -2.07% 0.29% 0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Ternium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Acerinox has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ternium pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Acerinox pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ternium pays out -202.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ternium is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerinox and Ternium”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.86 billion 0.51 $243.41 million $0.38 15.71 Ternium $17.65 billion 0.33 -$53.67 million ($1.78) -16.47

Acerinox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ternium. Ternium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerinox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acerinox and Ternium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ternium 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ternium has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Ternium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than Acerinox.

Summary

Acerinox beats Ternium on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include wire and hexagonal wire rods, peeled bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, profiles, angles, and steel profiles, as well as stainless steel, color coated, and reinforcement wires. In additions, it offers stainless steel products, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, and martensitic. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products. Its Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The Usiminas segment offers iron ore extraction, steel transformation, and production of capital goods and logistics; and manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, and stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It also provides medical and social; scrap; renewable energy; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. In addition, the company engages in the exploration, exploitation, and pelletizing of iron ore. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.