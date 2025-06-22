Head to Head Contrast: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) & Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for STAAR Surgical and Henry Schein, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 1 9 1 0 2.00 Henry Schein 0 5 5 1 2.64

Profitability

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 50.70%. Henry Schein has a consensus target price of $79.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Henry Schein.

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Henry Schein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical -25.46% -10.59% -8.32% Henry Schein 3.21% 14.87% 5.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Henry Schein”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $313.90 million 2.58 -$20.21 million ($1.44) -11.35 Henry Schein $12.67 billion 0.69 $390.00 million $3.20 22.49

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical. STAAR Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Henry Schein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

STAAR Surgical has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henry Schein has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Henry Schein beats STAAR Surgical on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners; and value-added practice solutions comprising practice consultancy, education, revenue cycle management and financial services, e-services, practice technology, and network and hardware services, as well as consulting, and continuing education services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

