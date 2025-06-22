Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 7,728 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SOXX opened at $225.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

