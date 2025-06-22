FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Holdings Reduced by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,472 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 107,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

