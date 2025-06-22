Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,233 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 927,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 76,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 362,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

